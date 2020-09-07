Warburton outlines QPR transfer plans for remainder of window

Mark Warburton is aiming for a few more signings in the near future at QPR as he looks to put the finishing touches on his squad in W12, as quoted by West London Sport.

The Hoops boss has been a busy man this summer with plenty of incomings and outgoings so far this transfer window.

The most high-profile exit, of course, has seen Ebere Eze leave for Crystal Palace, whilst on the other side we’ve seen the likes of Lyndon Dykes and Rob Dickie arrive at the club.

It’s been a pretty shrewd affair so far from the Hoops this window, then, and it sounds as though that will continue as they look for one more player in each outfield third of the pitch.

Warburton said:

“There will be a couple more if we can.

“If the right players become available at the right price, which is key in the current financial landscape, and we can get those players, then we will do.

“A lot of work is being done to get those bodies in. But it’s not easy.”

The Verdict

Of course, we’re in a unique market at the moment and it is clear that QPR are having to be clever with the signings they are making more than most given their recent financial surgery they have gone under.

It looks like they’re doing some good business, though, and a few more signings before the window shuts would surely be a nice boost for fans of the club in the coming weeks.