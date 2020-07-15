Warburton offers hopeful QPR injury news for Millwall clash

Mark Warburton has revealed that both Jordan Hugill and Lee Wallace could be in contention to feature against Millwall this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship, as quoted by West London Sport.

The Hoops are set for a mid-table finish this year in the second tier after a campaign that did see them flirt with the play-offs just before the break in play.

Since then, form has been patchy and now they’ll just be aiming to finish the season on a positive footing, with them drawing 1-1 with Luton Town on Tuesday night.

Up next, a London derby with play-off chasing Millwall and Warburton has revealed that both Hugill and Wallace could well feature in the clash at W12 on Saturday afternoon.

The Hoops boss said:

“He’s very, very close.

“He was at the training ground putting in a good session, as was Lee Wallace, so very close.

“To lose players like that – to lose that seniority and physicality – is very hard.

“At set-pieces alone, they become so hard to defend against.

“But they’re very close now and hopefully available for selection at the weekend.”

The Verdict

When Hugill is missing, the Hoops do lack a focal point to their attack thanks to the shortage of genuine senior strikers they have at the club at the moment.

In the summer, that will be an area they need to look at, especially if they can’t get him back in, but in the meantime, they’ll hope he can score them some goals as they look to win their final two matches of 2019/20.