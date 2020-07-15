Warburton offers fairly downcast injury update on QPR defender

Queens Park Rangers’ trip to a mid-table finish continued last night as they drew 1-1 with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hoops saw James Collins put the home side in front during the first half of the match, but it was Dom Ball who helped salvage a point for the away team with a well-taken goal.

Another point on the board for the R’s, then, but one particular negative from the game was Angel Rangel having to come off in visible discomfort, with what has since been revealed as an Achilles injury.

Quoted by West London Sport after the game, Mark Warburton revealed that it didn’t look particularly good, but wouldn’t speculate further whilst more detailed assessments were getting made.

He said:

“It looks a nasty one. He felt his Achilles. There was no-one near him. We have to hope.

“We’ll see what the scan shows. I’m never going to say anything medical until we know what the outcome of the investigation is. But it didn’t look nice. It’s very upsetting for him.

“We’ll get him assessed. He’s in a boot at the moment and the medical here, who are top drawer, will look after him.”

The Verdict

Rangel has been an experienced head during the Hoops’ season and fans of the men from W12 have appreciated what he has brought both on and off of the field.

Certainly, it never looks good when a player is getting injured away from any challenge and Warburton’s comments are hardly the most positive in the world.

We’ll have to wait and see what the outcome is, though, and Rangel will hope to be recovering as quickly as he can.