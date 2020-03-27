Warburton discusses Nahki Wells’ QPR departure

Mark Warburton has praised his QPR team for the manner in which they reacted to the departure of top goalscorer Nahki Wells.

The Bermuda international spent 18 months on loan at QPR from Burnley, but was sold in January to Bristol City.

Wells scored 13 goals in 26 appearances for the R’s this season, but the team’s form has not dipped since his move to Ashton Gate.

QPR are currently 13th in the Championship table and just six points adrift of the playoffs, having gone unbeaten in their last six league matches.

With the season suspended, Warburton reflected on his side’s response this week.

“So much credit went to the players,” he told qpr.co.uk (via Brent and Kilburn Times).

“The players dealt with the loss of Nahki. Jordan (Hugill) and Nahki had shared the load so to speak and then Jordan then assumed responsibility.

“You saw goals from the likes of Brighty (Osayi-Samuel) stepping up and Ebz (Eze), Ilias (Chair), all over the park, Luke Amos. People stepped up all over the park with some great performances.

“Dom Ball getting player of the month. It gave me so much pleasure to see his effort and work rewarded so all around the players deserve enormous credit and they were on a really good run.”

The verdict

Wells is a proven goalscorer at Championship level and the club would have seen his departure as a disappointment.

However, their reaction has been impressive and Warburton was right to praise his squad.

Nonetheless, come the summer there is little doubt that the former Rangers boss will be looking to target a centre-forward.