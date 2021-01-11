Warburton confirms QPR are close to new signing

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has confirmed that the Hoops are aiming to bring in defender Jordy de Wijs from Hull City in this transfer window.

The Hoops have had it tough this season in the Championship with them failing to get the points on the board that some of their performances perhaps deserved.

Warburton, then, has sought to add at both ends of the pitch with Charlie Austin already arriving and it now looking as though the Hull City man is on the way too.

As quoted by West London Sport, the Hoops boss revealed:

“It’s close. There are some bits and pieces to be done, but it’s certainly getting very close and hopefully there will be one or two more after that as well.

“It’s going to be a very busy time for many clubs. Hopefully we can get one or two across the line.”

The Verdict

This should be a good signing for the Hoops.

They’ve needed an extra defender this season and it looks as though Warburton has got his man.

It may now mean Conor Masterson moves out on loan which would be an interesting move as it again limits their numbers at the back but de Wijs is a more senior, stronger option at the moment and so it should still improve the squad.

He’ll be challenging Yoann Barbet and Rob Dickie for a starting spot once he arrives and that competition for places will, they hope, boost them as they bid to start climbing the table.