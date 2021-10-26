‘Warbs wants this one’, ‘Expecting a goalfest’ – Many QPR fans excited by starting XI v Sunderland

Mark Warburton has named a strong starting XI for QPR’s clash with Sunderland in the Carabao Cup this evening, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the west London club.

Warburton has opted for an attack-minded midfield three of Luke Amos, Ilias Chair and Chris Willock with both Stefan Johansen and Dom Ball dropping to the bench.

Moses Odubajo and Osman Kakay come in at wing-back, which should mean energy on the flanks, while Andre Gray replaces Charlie Austin and Jordy de Wijs is in for Jimmy Dunne.

The R’s are looking to reach the quarter-final of the competition for the first time in more than 30 years and are favourites to do given their Championship status, though their opponents are just two points off the top of the League One table.

The Black Cats came unstuck against Charlton Athletic on the weekend but their last win at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium was in the Carabao Cup five years ago and they’ll be hoping for similar success this evening.

Both teams suffered frustrating defeats on the weekend and will no doubt be keen to bounce back in west London tonight.

He’s named a strong side as he looks to do so, which has drawn an excited response among R’s fans on Twitter…

Very attacking! Im expecting a goal fest lol #QPRSUN https://t.co/qT1zKjJNIn — Aaron Vieira (@HDpridex) October 26, 2021

Love that, let's get the job done 👊 You R'ssss 🔵⚪🔵⚪ https://t.co/KtsndhRXuz — Michael Cunningham (@Cunningham_M87) October 26, 2021

Now I don’t mind that https://t.co/bKudNBzVUy — Mollie (@mollie_h1) October 26, 2021

That is so sexy. We’re all going on a European tour🎶 https://t.co/bDiMzETs6b — miles (@miles_qpr) October 26, 2021

No midfield just vibes. Very attacking, very excited! COYRS!! 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵 https://t.co/Jer71i9z7W — Thomas Hurst (@HurstyGames) October 26, 2021

Strong Squad, maybe to strong https://t.co/EpBk4JYjvs — Jake Warner (@jacob_warner14) October 26, 2021

LUKE AMOS PULLING THE STRINGS https://t.co/E3V6GW3j38 — 1️⃣0️⃣🇲🇦 (@strictbusiness0) October 26, 2021

Warbs wants this one, strength in depth there. — Brian Cook (@BrianCo04804663) October 26, 2021