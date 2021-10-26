Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Warbs wants this one’, ‘Expecting a goalfest’ – Many QPR fans excited by starting XI v Sunderland

Published

9 mins ago

on

Mark Warburton has named a strong starting XI for QPR’s clash with Sunderland in the Carabao Cup this evening, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the west London club.

Warburton has opted for an attack-minded midfield three of Luke Amos, Ilias Chair and Chris Willock with both Stefan Johansen and Dom Ball dropping to the bench.

Moses Odubajo and Osman Kakay come in at wing-back, which should mean energy on the flanks, while Andre Gray replaces Charlie Austin and Jordy de Wijs is in for Jimmy Dunne.

The R’s are looking to reach the quarter-final of the competition for the first time in more than 30 years and are favourites to do given their Championship status, though their opponents are just two points off the top of the League One table.

The Black Cats came unstuck against Charlton Athletic on the weekend but their last win at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium was in the Carabao Cup five years ago and they’ll be hoping for similar success this evening.

Both teams suffered frustrating defeats on the weekend and will no doubt be keen to bounce back in west London tonight.

He’s named a strong side as he looks to do so, which has drawn an excited response among R’s fans on Twitter…


