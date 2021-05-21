‘Wants to stay’ – Dean Windass makes claim on Sheffield Wednesday player which fans are likely to love

Sheffield Wednesday are set for an interesting summer ahead, as the Owls prepare for life in League One under the management of Darren Moore.

The club have recently announced that a number of first-team players are set to depart in the coming weeks, when their contracts reach a conclusion.

One player that the Hillsborough faithful will be keen to see the club hold onto is Josh Windass, with the forward scoring ten goals in the 2020/21 season for the Owls.

His impressive showings in this year’s campaign saw the likes of West Brom and Fulham register their interest in landing Windass’ signature, with one year remaining on his current deal at Sheffield Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview with The Transfer Tavern, Dean Windass revealed that his son Josh is keen to stick around with Sheffield Wednesday, despite their relegation into League One this season.

“I’ve got no positive information. I know that he’s had a meeting with Darren Moore, and those discussion will stay with Darren, Josh and myself. Darren wants to keep him, and Josh wants to stay.

“Yes, there’s a lot of speculation about a lot of football clubs that are after him, but he was very upbeat and positive about his meeting with Darren.

“There’s speculation these clubs are after him, but he’s chilling out in Portugal and will be back for pre-season training unless he gets told any different.”

Windass has been with the club since 2020, and is set for an interesting summer, with clubs reportedly weighing up moves for him ahead of the new league campaign, which is set to get under way in August.

The Verdict:

This will be pleasing to hear for the Sheffield Wednesday supporters this summer.

Windass was one of the few players to come away with much credit to their name from a disappointing league campaign this term, which saw them relegated into the third-tier.

The Owls have already cut the wage bill significantly, having recently announced that a number of first-team players will depart when their contracts reach a conclusion in the coming weeks.

But if Windass is to stick around at Hillsborough, then I can see him playing a starring role in their bid to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking under the management of Darren Moore.