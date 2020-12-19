‘Wants to get sacked’ – Many Watford fans fume over key Ivic selection decision

Watford take on Huddersfield Town in the Championship this afternoon at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Vladimir Ivic has opted to make three changes from the midweek side that drew with Brentford, as he aims to keep his side fresh heading into Christmas.

Kiko Femenía is out with illness, whilst Troy Deeney and Nathanial Chalobah drop onto the bench.

There's three changes from Tuesday night… ⬅️ Femenía (illness), Chalobah & Deeney
➡️ Wilmot, Capoue & Gray



Ben Foster is in goal once more, with Jeremy Ngakia, William Troost-Ekong. Christian Kabasele and the returning Ben Wilmot the defensive options.

Etienne Capoue comes in for Chalobah, joining Tom Cleverley in midfield.

Ismaila Sarr, Joe Garner and Ken Sema offer some slick attacking options, with Andre Gray the recognised striker.

That call regarding Gray is a controversial one, though, with Watford fans disappointed that he’s been picked over Stipe Perica, who only makes the bench.

We dive into the reaction of the Watford fans, with many taking aim at Ivic over that Gray call…

Gray up top on his own pic.twitter.com/ihwYS4tevr — Harry Cresswell (@HKCresswell) December 19, 2020

Andre Gray starts… Perica on the bench again… pic.twitter.com/L0CVz7sxUT — Aidan 🐝 (@aidyhogwfc) December 19, 2020

Starting to think Ivic picks his 10 outfield players out of a hat — Warren Flanagan (@warrenflanagan) December 19, 2020

I was hoping Perica will start pic.twitter.com/J4xsyMIpkn — Simpsons Watford FC (@SimpsonsWatford) December 19, 2020

Gray and not perica, ivic you’re making it hard for me to back you here — Sean (@Seanslatt3ry) December 19, 2020

Perica can’t get a start over Gray….absolutely ludicrous decision that.. — Lee Jackson (@LeeJackson_1) December 19, 2020

The only sane reason that Ivic would pick Gray ahead of Deeney, Perica and my 81 year old Mum, is that he’s had enough and wants to get sacked #WatfordFC — Blondie (@fishman_123) December 19, 2020