Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Wants to get sacked’ – Many Watford fans fume over key Ivic selection decision

Published

7 mins ago

on

Watford take on Huddersfield Town in the Championship this afternoon at the John Smith’s Stadium. 

Vladimir Ivic has opted to make three changes from the midweek side that drew with Brentford, as he aims to keep his side fresh heading into Christmas.

Kiko Femenía is out with illness, whilst Troy Deeney and Nathanial Chalobah drop onto the bench.

Ben Foster is in goal once more, with Jeremy Ngakia, William Troost-Ekong. Christian Kabasele and the returning Ben Wilmot the defensive options.

Etienne Capoue comes in for Chalobah, joining Tom Cleverley in midfield.

Ismaila Sarr, Joe Garner and Ken Sema offer some slick attacking options, with Andre Gray the recognised striker.

That call regarding Gray is a controversial one, though, with Watford fans disappointed that he’s been picked over Stipe Perica, who only makes the bench.

We dive into the reaction of the Watford fans, with many taking aim at Ivic over that Gray call…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Wants to get sacked’ – Many Watford fans fume over key Ivic selection decision

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: