“Wanted to move on” – Charlton Athletic confirm significant off-field departure

Scott Marshall has left his role as a first team coach at Charlton Athletic, the club’s website confirmed this morning.

Marshall was originally brought in as assistant manager to Ben Garner in the summer, having previously worked with the 42-year-old at Swindon Town last season.

Since Dean Holden has come in, it has been clear that Anthony Hayes is closer to being the assistant manager than Marshall even though no role has officially been filled.

Garner was named the new Colchester United manager this week and therefore it would not be a surprise to see Marshall pitch up there at some point next week.

Holden sees the departure as an opportunity to bring someone into the coaching team and offered reaction to Marshall’s exit in speaking to the club’s website.

He said: “Scott spoke with me and explained he wanted to move on.

“I wasn’t going to stand in his way.

“I’ve come in on my own and assessed all the staff.

“It now gives us the opportunity to potentially look to bring in another member of staff in, whether that’s now or at the end of the season.

“We wish Scott well.

“He’s been brilliant both on and off the pitch since I’ve come to the club and we wish him well.”

The Verdict

Holden’s future is still very much up in the air but it would show some support from the powers that be at The Valley for him to be able to bring in an assistant manager of his choosing in the coming weeks.

Quiz: Are these 20 Charlton Athletic facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Real or fake: The club was founded over 125 years ago! Real Fake

With the club clearly for sale it is no surprise to see Holden’s contract speculation drag on because of the uncertainty around who will be making decisions at the top of the club next season.

All that the former Bristol City manager can do in the meantime is try and show himself in the best possible light with the team’s performances and prepare for pre-season and 2023/24 as if he is going to be in charge.