‘Wanted him for years’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Charlton Athletic fans react as new arrival confirmed

Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of Elliot Lee, who joins on a season-long loan from Luton Town.

The forward was a key figure for the Hatters as they worked their way up to the Championship over the years, including starring in their promotion-winning 18/19 campaign.

However, he has found game time harder to come by in the second tier, so he went out on loan to Oxford last season where Lee had another productive spell in the third tier.

And, he is on the move again, with the Addicks announcing his arrival on social media this evening.

It’s fair to say his arrival was generally met with positivity from the support, whilst Lee will know all about Charlton as his Dad Rob is a firm favourite at the club after making over 300 appearances for the Londoners in his playing days.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer from Twitter…

Fantastic signing that. — S Valentino Esq. (@svalentino_esq) August 26, 2021

Wanted him for years 🤝📝 — Paul Williams (@cafcwillo) August 26, 2021

Hopefully this is the first signing of many more. Let’s get some more lads in. Happy with this signing — Lewis Stubbs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LewisStubbs1302) August 26, 2021

Lovely — George Buttigieg (@GButtigieg4) August 26, 2021

Decent! Loving the family and club connection too. 👍🏻 — charltonrealtalk (@charltonrealta1) August 26, 2021

Excellent. — Joey Simpson (@Packer_Joey) August 26, 2021

Good loan signing. It will be good to be cheering on Rob Lee's son. Welcome to the Valley! — Richard Passmore (@Richard_cafcee) August 26, 2021