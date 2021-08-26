Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Wanted him for years’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Charlton Athletic fans react as new arrival confirmed

Published

4 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of Elliot Lee, who joins on a season-long loan from Luton Town.

The forward was a key figure for the Hatters as they worked their way up to the Championship over the years, including starring in their promotion-winning 18/19 campaign.

However, he has found game time harder to come by in the second tier, so he went out on loan to Oxford last season where Lee had another productive spell in the third tier.

And, he is on the move again, with the Addicks announcing his arrival on social media this evening.

It’s fair to say his arrival was generally met with positivity from the support, whilst Lee will know all about Charlton as his Dad Rob is a firm favourite at the club after making over 300 appearances for the Londoners in his playing days.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer from Twitter…


