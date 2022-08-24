Wanted Doncaster Rovers talent talked up after weekend involvement

Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey has been speaking about young defender Bobby Faulkner’s impressive display against Salford City.

In Doncaster’s latest league clash against Salford City, the 18 year-old came on for injured right-back Kyle Knoyle in the 20th minute.

This was Faulkner’s first real taste of competitive senior football, having only made injury time appearances against Sutton United and AFC Wimbledon.

Faulkner’s solid defensive display was able to help Donny to an important 2-1 victory against the Ammies, who had not lost yet in the league coming into the game.

McSheffrey was full of praise for the youngster, as quoted by Doncaster Free Press: “He was excellent. He’s just a joy to work with, he’s a throwback, you don’t get many like him.

“He will have a good career at this club. He’s already a fans’ favourite. He’s a local and would die for the shirt.

“He played in the back three, then he played centre-back in a two and he was aggressive.”

As McSheffrey stated himself, Faulkner is local, having joined the club’s youth set up after starting in the under-16s.

Having progressed through the ranks, and spending time out on loan at local non-league side Frickley Athletic for a period of last season, Faulkner was set for time in the National League North before sustaining an ankle injury.

According to Doncaster Free Press, clubs from the National League North and the Northern Premier League are interested in taking Faulkner out on loan.

The Verdict

At just 18, Faulkner’s performance against Salford, in which he played periods of the game at both right-back and centre-back, must have given McSheffrey a lot to consider.

With the South Yorkshire side suffering with multiple injuries already in defence, keeping a talented young player in Bobby Faulkner around, as opposed to letting him depart on loan, may be the best move for all.

For Faulkner, it will provide an opportunity to acquire some much needed football league experience at just 18, and for Doncaster, they can continue to develop a very talented young player that will always be putting his all in to impress.

