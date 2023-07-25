Highlights Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams reportedly wants to leave the club this summer for a higher level, but his ongoing injury issues may complicate any potential move.

Despite interest from clubs like Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Bundesliga teams, Adams' injuries might deter them from making an approach.

Adams is expected to miss the start of the season and may not return until after the September international break, further complicating his potential transfer.

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams reportedly wants to leave the Yorkshire club this summer to play at a higher level.

That's according to Football Insider, who have claimed that his ongoing injury issues may mean any interested clubs are hesitant to make an approach for the 24-year-old and could make his departure unlikely.

With Leeds relegated to the Championship, there has been no shortage of squad turnover over the past few months. Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Tyler Roberts, Joel Robles, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, and Marc Roca have already left the club this summer.

Adams' performances in his first season in the Premier League were one of the brighter spots in a frustrating campaign for the Whites and so it is no surprise that he has been the subject of plenty of speculation.

In May, Manchester United were among the top flight clubs linked with the United States international while last month The Athletic highlighted Aston Villa's interest and Football League World revealed that Newcastle United were also keen.

Football Insider has reported that there is interest in the 24-year-old, who used to play for RB Leipzig, from the Bundesliga as well.

The report claims that with Leeds preparing for life back in the Championship, Adams wants to leave Elland Road this summer to play at a higher level.

However, his ongoing injury issues are thought to be likely to complicate any approaches from those clubs interested and could mean he struggles to secure a move away from the Yorkshire club at all this summer.

When is Tyler Adams expected to be back fit?

Leeds boss Daniel Farke told Leeds Live earlier this month that Adams is expected to miss the start of the season and may not return until after the September international break.

He said: "Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams are still on their way back because they are still doing their rehab so they will definitely miss the start of the season and they will definitely miss also [the] next weeks.

“It will last a few weeks, it’s a bit too early to judge.

"Once they will be back I expect them perhaps to be back after the first international break, but it will last a while so they have to work on the rehab. Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams, top-class players, top characters, are so important for us."

Adams has been working with the Leeds staff at Thorp Arch to recover from a hamstring issue over recent months but it seems his return to playing action is still some way away.

When is Tyler Adams out of contract at Leeds?

Leeds are in a strong negotiating position when it comes to Adams, who is under contract until the summer of 2027 as he signed a five-year deal when he joined from Leipzig in 2022.

Given the Whites paid £20 million for the midfielder last summer, he is still just 24 years old and has proven himself in both the Bundesliga and Premier League, you'd imagine they will want to be well compensated were they to let him leave in the current window.

His injury issues may well mean that no one is willing to gamble on stumping up the cash required before he completes his recovery.