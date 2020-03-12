‘Walsh all day long’, ‘More useful’ – Plenty of Coventry fans debate between influential duo

Coventry City have had an excellent season and sit top of the League One table with just 12 games of the campaign left to play.

The Sky Blues have only lost three games out of the 34 that they’ve played in League One, and look as though they’re on course for a return to the Championship.

They signed a number of players in the summer, including a few loanees who have been brilliant throughout the campaign for Mark Robins’ side.

Liam Walsh joined from Bristol City on loan, whilst Callum O’Hare joined for the season from Premier League side Aston Villa.

Coventry have used them both as key players throughout the campaign, and they’ll be hoping that if they’re to get promotion that they can find a way to keep them at the club for their efforts in the Championship.

Football League World asked Facebook group, Coventry City fans forum, which of the pair they would sign if they had to pick between them both.

Here are some of the replies…

Ryan Galvin: Walsh but I’d hate to lose either.

Rav Ghatora: Walsh would be a great investment can’t see them letting him go.

Richard Baker: Walsh makes less errors. There has been the odd game where O’Hare has been high energy but not done as much with the ball as he perhaps should have done. I have watched Walsh have only one below par performance.

Lee Chamberlain: Walsh all day long. Controls the game and his range of passing is different class.

Stephen Meager: Walsh. O’Hare is great but he can be one dimensional and hassled off the ball. Walsh is Doyle with a little more skill and will be more useful and impactful over a full season in the Championship.

Gary John Pratt: O’Hare.

Victoria Oakes: Would love to be able to keep both but if had to make choice would pick Walsh. O’Hare is a raw talent and whilst class we have players who could fill his role. Walsh is a more finished article and offers something we can’t replace with current squad.