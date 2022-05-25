Walsall swoop for ex-Bolton Wanderers player

Walsall have agreed to sign Liam Gordon with the player seeing his Bolton Wanderers contract coming to an end this summer.

The Trotters revealed their retained and released list earlier this month and it was revealed that Gordon would be moving on from the club for a free transfer.

He’d spent a couple of seasons with the Trotters and helped them into the third tier from Sky Bet League Two, but it was evident that Bolton boss Ian Evatt felt the time was right for the player to move on.

Gordon is heading back to the fourth tier with Walsall, then, as Michael Flynn begins to put his side together for next season.

The Saddlers have a real chance of challenging at the right end of the table next season if they can put a good squad together, given the ability Flynn has as a manager at this level.

And, as part of what he’s looking to do, he’s opted to get Gordon in on a free.

The Verdict

Gordon is a decent player with experience of winning promotion from the fourth tier, and that will obviously help with Walsall’s ambitions.

He’s still only 23, too, so should only get better a footballer as well under the guidance of his new manager Michael Flynn.