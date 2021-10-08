Walsall star sets target after positive midweek development

After scoring his first goal of the season mid-week against Northampton Town, Emmanuel Osadebe will be hoping he can score a few more in league action away from the odd cup competition.

Opening his account for Walsall on Tuesday night for the season, Osadebe’s stop-start career for The Saddlers may well ignite. Starting the previous two matches for Matt Taylor’s side, it’s clear to see that The Saddlers’ boss wants to give the player a chance within the first-team fold. With Walsall languishing in 21st, Osadebe will hope to be the man to propel his side further up the division.

Speaking with The Express and Star, the former Tottenham youth player spoke of the mental relief after scoring on Tuesday night: “It’s something that I just needed personally to get out of the way. Sometimes when you don’t score, mentally, doubt starts to creep in. You just have to keep working and keep believing, and it’s come. I definitely think there’s more to come of that this season.”

For Osadebe’s sake, scoring another so soon after netting against Northampton will be what he’s personally aiming for. With games coming thick and fast in October – Walsall playing Salford, Leyton Orient and Barrow to name a few – the Walsall man will want to bump up his goal tally quickly.

Osadebe spoke of the importance of consistency, citing a frustration of being in and out of his manager’s plans: “It’s all about consistency. I started the first two or three games, and then I was back out. Then I was back in, and then out, and then back in again. So it’s good to get a rhythm.” Not letting this inconsistency deter him, that rhythm may well now come with Osadebe clearly overjoyed to finally net for The Saddlers this campaign – “I’ve got the goal, so I’m happy with that.”

The Verdict

Various players can begin seasons off-form and re-enter a new campaign goal-shy when before they scored for fun. With a weight off his shoulders now, it’ll be intriguing to see if Osadebe now enters a purple patch for Matt Taylor’s team. After drawing 2-2 away at Exeter in their last league outing, Walsall can push themselves far above their lowly 21st position.