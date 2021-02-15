Walsall set to announce significant departure of key figure

Walsall manager Darrell Clarke is set to leave the club to take up another managerial role, according to Football Insider.

Clarke joined Walsall in May 2019 after being out of work for six months – that was following his departure from Rovers after a four-year stint at the Memorial Stadium after initially being an assistant to John Ward.

Clarke’s exploits at the Gas, which saw him guide the club to back-to-back promotions from the Conference to League One in 2015 and 2016, and following the second promotion Clarke rejected the advances of Leeds United – who had just sacked Steve Evans – to sign a new deal with his employers.

He penned a bumper five-year contract in the middle of two mid-table finishes in League One, but in December 2018 he was sacked after losing seven of his last 10 games.

Clarke sought to bring glories back to Walsall upon his arrival, but in last year’s shortened League Two season the Saddlers could only finish 12th, although they were on a five-game unbeaten run before the curtailing of the campaign.

Walsall currently sit 11th in the fourth tier and are six points away from the play off spots, but Clarke was forced to deal with the losses of two key players on transfer deadline day earlier this month in the form of Elijah Adebayo and Zak Jules.

But it looks like the draw with Mansfield last week was his final game in charge of the club, with Saddlers chairman Leigh Pomlett reportedly informing the players of Clarke’s move this afternoon.

And with both the Northampton Town and his former club Bristol Rovers’ top jobs becoming vacant in the last week, it seems likely that Clarke will be heading to one of those two clubs.

He would no doubt be a popular choice to take the reins back at Rovers following Paul Tisdale’s unsuccessful spell and all eyes will be on the club for the rest of the day to see if an appointment is made.