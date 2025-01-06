Walsall have rejected an approach from Plymouth Argyle to speak with manager Mat Sadler in a bid to find a successor to Wayne Rooney, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Saddlers are flying high in League Two and currently boast a ten-point advantage over second-placed Doncaster Rovers after 25 matches of the 2024/25 campaign.

Walsall have earned plenty of plaudits, with key players attracting interest elsewhere. But that's not just limited to the playing squad, as popular manager Sadler has also gained admirers ahead of what promises to be a daunting few weeks for the fourth-tier leaders.

Walsall reject Mat Sadler, Plymouth Argyle approach following Wayne Rooney exit

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that Walsall have knocked back an approach from managerless Plymouth to speak to Sadler about the vacant position at Home Park.

The Pilgrims, who remain at the foot of the Championship table and appear strong value to be relegated come May, are currently searching for a new boss after the mutual decision was taken to part company with ex-head coach Rooney last week.

According to a recent report from PlymouthLive, Argyle have sounded out seven potential managerial hires including popular ex-boss Steven Schumacher, who remains available following his contentious sacking from Stoke City back in September, as they aim to appoint a new manager in time for this Saturday's FA Cup tie with Brentford.

Mat Sadler's Walsall record, as of January 6 Matches W D L Win percentage 89 41 22 26 46.07%

Sadler is known to be one of those names fancied by the club's hierarchy, but just where Plymouth go from here remains to be seen, as Walsall have made their stance on potentially losing their manager very clear.

January is going to be a nervy month for Walsall

It's very much the nature of the beast in the context of where Walsall are at this moment in time - they're naturally going to see key assets earn interest, including the manager as he's been very successful this term.

The 39-year-old is forging a promising career in the dugout, and it's little wonder clubs higher up the pyramid are eyeing his signature.

Last week, Football League World exclusively revealed that star striker Nathan Lowe, who has shone on loan from Stoke City by scoring 17 goals from 29 appearances, had turned down an offer from Huddersfield Town in order to see out the full campaign at Walsall.

Related Exclusive: Huddersfield Town eye Stoke City forward Stoke City's Nathan Lowe has turned down Huddersfield Town to stay with loan side Walsall, Football League World can exclusively reveal

Football League World also broke the news that the Saddlers had rejected offers for Jamie Jellis from unnamed League One clubs, and we have since revealed the midfielder has turned down the offer of a new contract with Walsall.

Walsall are known to intend on coming out of January with equal, if not greater strength, as they look to cruise to the title and solidify the foundations for likely League One football next year and beyond, but their resolve is being continually tested and they'll hope to not fall the victims of their own success in what promises to be a nervy old month.