Walsall on verge of sealing transfer for ex-Cardiff City player

Walsall are on the verge of completing a considerable coup with Lee Tomlin set to sign a deal at the Banks’s Stadium, per Wales Online.

Talks have gone well between Tomlin and new Saddlers boss Michael Flynn and a deal is expected to be penned on Friday, with location a big factor in the move with the attacking midfielder residing in nearby Leicester.

Tomlin has been without a club since October, having been released by Championship outfit Cardiff City by mutual consent.

QUIZ: Can you name the player who scored the first Walsall goal in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Who scored the first goal of the 18/19 season against Plymouth? Andy Cook Zeli Ishmail Luke Leahy Morgan Ferrier

The 33-year-old had been a Bluebird since 2017 after arriving from Bristol City, but in his four years in the Welsh capital he only appeared regularly during the 2019-20 campaign and was often blighted with injuries.

Tomlin has also featured for the likes of Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough at Championship level in his career, but his big break came at Peterborough United.

It was Posh who plucked Tomlin from Rushen & Diamonds in 2010 when they were a non-league side and his performances in the Championship and League One for the club saw him carve out a career in the second tier of English football – he will now drop down into League Two though for the very first time.

The Verdict

There is a reason why Tomlin is having to drop down into the fourth tier and it’s because of his sketchy fitness record.

We all know he’s got a very good amount of technical ability but he’s never been able to show it on a consistent basis in recent years because he’s not been available enough.

If a manager is going to get the best out of him though it may be Flynn, who likes to play football on the front foot and is likely going to get his side to play right through Tomlin.

If – and if is a very big word at this point – Tomlin can stay healthy then Walsall have a very good player on their hands for the rest of the season and potentially beyond.