Walsall are in advanced talks to sign Rico Browne following his departure from Birmingham City this summer.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the League Two side could confirm a deal for the centre-back this weekend.

Browne is currently a free agent, having been released by Birmingham at the end of last season, following the expiration of his contract at St Andrew's.

That of course, means he can be signed even though the transfer market is now closed, something Walsall look set to take advantage of.

Rico Browne set for League Two move

As per this latest update, Browne is now in advanced talks to join Walsall, as he looks to find a new club following his departure from Birmingham in the summer.

It is thought that discussions over the move are progressing well, and that it could be completed in the coming days.

If confirmed, then this will continue what has been a rather busy period of recruitment for Walsall, with ten new senior players joining the club during the transfer window.

That includes a familiar face to Browne in the form of George Hall, with the midfielder having moved to the Bescot Stadium on a season-long loan move on deadline day.

Stoke City duo Tommy Simkin and Nathan Lowe, as well as West Brom's Reyes Cleary, have also joined the Saddlers on loan deals.

Meanwhile, Connor Barrett, Josh Gordon, Charlie Lakin, David Okagbue, Albert Adomah and Sam Hornby all joined the club permanently.

Having come through the youth ranks at Birmingham, Browne never managed to make a first-team appearance for the club.

He did however, get his first taste of senior football last season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in 18 appearances for Rushall Olympic, in a loan spell with the National League North side.

After finishing 11th in League Two last season, Walsall will no doubt be aiming for an improvement on that by breaking into the play-off places at least this season.

Birmingham meanwhile, have their sights firmly set on an immediate return to the Championship following their relegation, and a busy summer in the transfer window.

Birmingham City League One form - as of 14th September 2024 Date Opposition Result 10/08/24 Reading (H) Drew 1-1 17/08/23 Wycombe Wanderers (A) Won 3-2 24/08/24 Leyton Orient (A) Won 2-1 31/08/24 Wigan Athletic (H) Won 2-1

Former Birmingham man could be a useful addition for Walsall

It does feel as though the signing of Browne could yet turn into a smart bit of business for the Saddlers to get done.

With Walsall operating with a three-man defence at the minute, having another centre-back option to help with the demands of doing so could well be helpful for head coach Mat Sadler.

There will of course, be some questions about the step-up Browne is making here, given he will be playing in a division two levels higher than he was while out on loan from Birmingham last season.

However, the fact he is available on a free does at least mean there is not a big financial risk in that sense.

Meanwhile, at 20-years-old, there is also plenty of time for Browne to develop and improve, potentially becoming a big asset in the future.

With that in mind, this could be an encouraging signing for Walsall, and one those at Birmingham City may be keen to keep a close eye on.