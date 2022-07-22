Walsall man delivers pre-season verdict following Coventry defeat

Walsall midfielder Brandon Comely has praised his team’s hard work in pre-season, and believes the Saddlers are heading in the right direction despite defeat to Coventry City.

The Saddlers continued their pre-season schedule on Tuesday when they welcomed Championship side Coventry City, with the Sky Blues ultimately letting their quality show. Walsall hung on until the 51st minute before goals from Palmer, Eccles and Tavares gave the second tier side a 3-0 win.

However, speaking to the club’s official website, Comely has said he believes “it’s definitely coming together” for his Walsall side with just over a week before the start of their League Two season. A display with many positive elements on Tuesday, Comely labelled his team “resilient” as well as pointing out the chances they created both early on and just before Coventry’s opener.

With a summer overhaul including 13 new faces being brought in, a good pre-season is vital for a Walsall side looking to massively improve on last season’s 16th place finish.

Manager Michael Flynn will be hoping to replicate his success at Newport by guiding his new side to a top seven finish, with the Welshman wanting to make his side amongst the fittest in League Two: “We’re trying to be one of the fitter teams in the league. We’re working hard every day, the boys are getting to know each other well, we’re building on what the gaffer wants us to work on and I think it’s coming together.”

Going off Comely’s comments, confidence is high in the Saddlers’ camp – as it should be given their positive second half of last season. Flynn evidently has clear ideas as to how he wants his team to play, something that will make life much easier for the squad as they get to know one another.

The Verdict

Comely’s comments are difficult to disagree with when watching this Walsall side. They managed to remain competitive for large parts of the game against a good championship side, with a number of chances that arguably should have been converted.

Walsall’s pre season has certainly been strong one, with a squad that seems much better prepared than others around them and the likes of Andy Williams finding some form. With fitness levels evidently improving and the squad seemingly gelling well, it’s no surprise to hear that Flynn’s players are “dying to get going” according to Brandon Comely.