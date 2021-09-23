Walsall loanee makes promising claim after summer arrival

Walsall loanee George Miller says things have clicked for him from day one since moving to The Saddlers on loan from Barnsley this summer.

The 23-year-old, who has had previous loan spells with Bradford City and Bury FC, says he feels wanted at Walsall and wants to impress.

“In previous loan spells, my head has not been bang on it,” said Miller via the Express and Star.

“Certain things have not gone my way and stuff, but it just seems to have clicked here from day one.

“I’ve not had that at other places. Here, I feel wanted and want to impress for my own reasons and to help the team,” he added.

Miller has impressed so far, scoring two goals in his three appearances for The Saddlers.

He is no stranger to finding the back of the net having scored 16 goals in 51 appearances for Bury, and getting 6 goals for Bradford City in his previous loan spells.

Miller acknowledges these goals, but suggests off the field issues may have hampered his progress.

“At Bury and Bradford, I enjoyed scoring goals. Then I had a few bits in between which (didn’t work) for unknown reasons, other things off the pitch,” Miller explained.

“Hopefully I can get back on it and enjoying my football. That’s what I want.”

Miller also took time to praise his new teammates, and said he hopes he can learn from them during his time in the West Midlands.

“The lads are class. They’re good people,” he said.

“They’re men as well, there’s not a lot of kids in there who you have to mollycoddle.

“They’re men who know how to get results, so hopefully I can learn off them as well.”

Miller’s Walsall next face Bristol Rovers in League Two on Saturday when he will be hoping to add to his goal tally.

The Verdict

Having scored two goals in three appearances and impressed so far, it seems as though George Miller has adapted to life at Walsall quickly.

He has scored goals on loan before and there is no reason he cannot do so for The Saddlers, providing his head is in the right place, which he openly admitted it hasn’t been at times before.

Perhaps being in a more experienced dressing room, which he talked about, and having a ‘class’ bunch of teammates, will make that task all the easier.