Walsall are said to be leading Lincoln City in the race to sign Nottingham Forest forward Joe Gardner on loan during the winter transfer window.

That is according to the latest report from Football Insider, who claims that the pair are both keen on borrowing the attacker from the Premier League side for the remainder of the campaign.

The 19-year-old is yet to play regular first team football in his career, but has caught the eye playing for Forest’s under-21 side during his rise up through the academy, having regularly found the back of the net as he made his way up through the age groups.

With both sides eager to add attacking personnel to their squads for the remainder of the campaign, there is plenty of clamour for the teenage talent, with the Saddlers said to be in pole position as it stands.

Walsall in prime spot in Lincoln City race for Joe Gardner

Mat Sadler’s side are said to be in command in the battle for Gardner’s signature this winter, with the League Two table toppers eager to bring in fresh faces to help them in their quest to return to the third tier.

With a 12-point gap at the top of the table, and a 15-point safety cushion within the automatic promotion spots, the Midlands outfit are firing on all cylinders right now, which will likely have given them the advantage in the race to sign the Forest youngster.

The 19-year-old has been on fire in PL2 this season, netting seven goals in 11 outings, as well as laying on a single assist for a teammate in that time, with his reputation as a constant goal-getter earning him interest from clubs in the EFL.

The forward netted a brace against Chelsea’s academy last Friday in the latest example of what he can do in front of goal, which added to a hat-trick scored against Everton’s youth products earlier in the season.

Joe Gardner 24/25 PL2 stats (FBRef) Appearances 11 Starts 10 Goals 7 Assists 1 Goal contribution/90 0.89 As of 22/1/25

Gardner has also been a regular feature in the Vertu Trophy over the last two seasons, featuring in six games in the competition for the Forest under-21s, and netted against Carlisle United in a 2-1 victory back in September.

Joe Gardner can be Walsall’s Nathan Lowe replacement

Much was made of Nathan Lowe’s recall by Stoke City earlier this month, with the forward contributing massively to the Saddlers’ fine start to the season, with 20 goal contributions in his 22 outings while on loan at the League Two side.

A goal on his return to the bet365 Stadium against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend proved just what a talent the young forward is, and Sadler will be tasked with bringing in a replacement for the striker before the transfer window comes to a close, with Gardner the man said to fit the bill.

A 4-2 victory over MK Dons last time out proved that there is still plenty of firepower within the squad, but the extra presence and goal threat that the Forest loanee could bring would be warmly welcomed at the Bescot for the remainder of the campaign, with a history-making season well within their reach.