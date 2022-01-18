Walsall individual receives significant praise

Walsall head coach Matt Taylor has told Tom Leak to ‘keep pushing’ after the young defender made his 2021/22 league debut for The Saddlers.

Leak had appeared three times in the EFL Trophy and Carabao Cup respectively for Walsall this season before Taylor gave him his first chance in the league in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town.

Speaking after the match, Taylor assessed Leak’s performance and encouraged him to keep working hard for more first team opportunities.

“He’s done well. He’s a consumate professional. He’s a young player that’s continuing to learn,” said Taylor via the Express and Star

“From the moment I came in the building to now, he’s most definitely improved.

“He’s somebody who obviously wants to play more football as a young player, so, we’ll keep working as hard as we can with Tom and he’s got to keep pushing himself to get better,” added Taylor.

As well as impressing his manager, Leak’s performance also impressed teammate Stephen Ward, who was full of praise for the young defender after Saturday’s defeat.

“I thought Tom did really well,” Ward told the Walsall club website.

“He’s a great lad, a great prospect who trains really well and he deserved his chance and he grabbed it with both hands.”

On Leak’s performance, Ward said that Leak had done well up against Mansfield’s front two of Rhys Oates and Jordan Bowery.

“Mansfield’s front two aren’t an easy pair to play against and I thought he acquitted himself well,” explained Ward.

“He should be really proud of his own performance, although he will be disappointed that we didn’t get the result which would have been nice.”

Leak came through Walsall’s youth set up and had loan spells in the non-league with Salisbury F.C. and Bath City before making his first team debut for Walsall in March 2021.

Leak went on to make six League Two appearances for The Saddlers in the back end of the 2020/21 season, but has had to be patient for opportunities this term under new head coach Matt Taylor.

Prior to Saturday, Taylor had used Leak just three times this season, with all three appearances coming in cup competitions and playing right-back, despite being considered a centre-back.

Speaking back in November, Taylor admitted Leak was desperate for a first team opportunity in his natural position.

“Do I see him as a right-back? No. But to be able to perform and adapt his game, it’s great,” Taylor told the Express and Star.

“Tom’s a player I’ve had lots of conversations with. He’s desperate to feature in the first team.

“What Tom needs to do is learn from the other defenders we have here and watch how they go about their business because as a centre-back, you’re one of the most vocal players on the pitch as you can see everything.”

The Verdict

Tom Leak has had to be patient for first team opportunities this season, and even more so to be played in what is considered his natural position.

His performance on Saturday certainly did his chances no harm, with both his head coach and fellow teammate full of praise for not only the young defender’s performance, but also his attitude.

With plenty of football still to be played this season, don’t be surprised to see Tom Leak given more opportunities in the Walsall starting eleven in the near future.