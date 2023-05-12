League Two outfit Walsall have been looking for a new manager since mid-April, having sacked previous boss Mike Flynn with four matches of the season to go.

The hierarchy at the Bescot Stadium believed that results had not been good enough over the course of the season, leading to the departure of Flynn and his assistant Wayne Hatswell, who have both now rocked up at Swindon Town.

Mathew Sadler, who played over 100 times for the Saddlers during his career, took temporary charge of the club for the remaining four matches of 2022-23, and after picking up just one point from his first three matches, he finally got off the mark with a final day victory over Doncaster Rovers.

Sadler won't be getting the job on a full-time basis it seems - plenty of external figures have been linked with the job including former England international striker Kevin Phillips, who recently left South Shields.

However, according to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, the club are now in talks with Neill Collins to become their new manager.

Collins is perhaps best known for his time in the EFL as a no-nonsense centre-back - he joined Sunderland from Dumbarton in 2004 and went on to play regular football for the likes of Wolves, Preston North End, Leeds and Sheffield United.

How has Neill Collins done in his managerial career?

Ending his career in the United States with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Collins moved into coaching in 2018 when he was appointed as the club's new manager.

The Rowdies play in the United Soccer League - and entirely different entity to the MLS - and within two years of becoming head coach the club had finished top of the Eastern Conference under Collins' management, but despite getting to the Final it was not contested due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

He was then named the league's Coach of the Year in 2021 as the Rowdies fell to Orange County SC in the play-off final, and last year they fell short in the Eastern Conference finals to Louisville City.

Would Neill Collins be a good fit for Walsall?

It's absolutely impossible to say as to whether Collins would fit in the EFL considering he's been working at a complete different level for the previous five years.

He will still have contacts in the English game though despite being away for so long, and perhaps the fact that Walsall have American involvement on their board of directors could have pointed them into Collins' direction.

With Collins not even being 40 years of age yet, he is still in the infancy of his career in the dugout and it would be a good step into English football on the management side should he be able to land the Saddlers job, who are clearly in need of strengthening this summer to make sure they're challenging for the League Two play-offs in 2023-24.