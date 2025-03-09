Crystal Palace youngster Hindolo Mustapha is a target ahead of League Two table toppers Walsall for the summer transfer window.

This is according to Alan Nixon, who has reported that the 18-year-old nearly joined the Saddlers in the January transfer window, but they are now believed to be keen to go back in for him in the summer.

The attacking midfielder has been with the South London outfit since he was eight years old, and it is understood that the club have high hopes he could make the first-team squad in the future.

A poor run of form has seen Walsall’s promotion push falter a little in recent weeks, but Mat Sadler’s men are still well-placed to secure a return to the third tier.

Walsall face a battle to get into League One

Given the Eagles’ plans for Mustapha’s progression, it could be vital that Walsall get themselves over the line and secure their place in League One for next term.

According to Nixon, Palace believe Mustapha’s current career path lends itself to a loan move to the third tier for next season. With that in mind, it’s crucial that Walsall get themselves into League One if they want to bring the youngster to the West Midlands.

The midfielder netted a stunner against Arsenal’s Under 21s in Premier League 2 last week, and could seemingly be heading out on loan elsewhere if Walsall do not get promoted.

Despite racing into a commanding lead at the top of League Two by the middle of January, Sadler’s men have struggled in recent weeks and the chasing pack have slowly eaten into the gap they had created for themselves.

A run of just two wins from their last 11 league games means Bradford City are now only two points behind the Saddlers. Third-placed Doncaster now find themselves six points behind, and the Saddlers can perhaps count themselves lucky that inconsistent spells from some of the teams in the play-offs have avoided even more pressure being piled on.

League Two table (as per Fotmob) Club GP GD PTS 1 Walsall 36 +24 68 2 Bradford City 36 +18 66 3 Doncaster Rovers 36 +10 62 4 AFC Wimbledon 35 +23 60 5 Notts County 35 +16 58

Nevertheless, with just 10 games of their season left to play, they remain handily placed to return to League One for the first team in six seasons.

Walsall have had mixed success with loanees this term

Although Walsall have enjoyed a largely successful campaign this year, it’s fair to say that they have found the loan market to be an inconsistent one.

Stoke City loanee Nathan Lowe caught the eye with an impressive 15 goals and five assists from just 22 games, a run of form that has seen him return to his parent club and become a genuine part of the first-team squad.

Fellow Potters youngster Tommy Simkin has also impressed at the Poundland Bescot Stadium. The 19-year-old ‘keeper has cemented himself as the club’s number one and his tally of 12 clean sheets can only be bettered by four other League Two shot-stoppers at present.

However, on the other hand, West Brom’s Reyes Clearly really struggled to adapt to the level and departed the club in January having made just three league appearances and failing to contribute to a single goal.

While that is no reason to be put off by the loan market in general, Walsall will surely be keen to ensure they only attract players who are capable of coming in and instantly improving them in the future.

If they are to play League One football next season, any potential loan additions could be crucial to them consolidating their place in the third tier.