When the transfer window opens, it's not uncommon to see decisions in the transfer market resemble a domino effect.

And, despite their lofty league position as the runaway leaders in League Two, Walsall could have just fallen victim to one of those scenarios.

Or at least, that's what many would have imagined when the decision was confirmed on Sunday night that star striker and Stoke City loanee Nathan Lowe saw his spell at the Poundland Bescot Stadium cut short, just days after new Potters boss Mark Robins declared that he was still 'undecided' regarding the 19-year-old's current predicament.

Stoke's stagnation in the Championship for the past six-and-a-half years has been well-documented, and Robins will be hopeful of turning the tide and emulating his prior success with Coventry City, as the Staffordshire side are yet to finish higher than 14th since their Premier League fallout.

That is despite making a number of high-profile signings under a plethora of managers, as well as having several highly-rated youth prospects capable of making the step-up into the first-team picture at the Bet365 Stadium.

Lowe, and current Leicester City loanee, Tom Cannon, definitely fall into either of those respective categories. However, if the Foxes loanee was to remain with the side 35 miles up the M6, based on Ruud Van Nistelrooy's latest admission, Saddlers fans will be left even more frustrated with Stoke's decision to recall their academy graduate.

Related 6 players Walsall have hated playing against over the years (Ranked) FLW lists the top six players the Saddlers have struggled to deal with in their history.

Nathan Lowe enjoyed a scintillating loan spell with Walsall

It's clear how highly Lowe is valued in the Potteries, having been handed a four-and-a-half year contract in January of last year, 11 months after making his Championship bow under Alex Neil in February 2023.

13 appearances, three starts and one goal - a last-gasp winner against Bristol City in a comeback 3-2 victory - further echoed Lowe's potential, but it was clear that a loan switch would only enhance his development, which was reflected by Potters Sporting Director Jon Walters, after the second tier side and Walsall struck an agreement in late August.

"Nathan is a player of significant promise, and we are fully invested as a Club in managing his pathway as effectively as we can to ensure that he maximises his potential," he said.

Lowe was able to showcase his current and future potential and then some, setting the tone of his loan stint with two goals in a dramatic comeback win against League One side, Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup Second Round.

And, after netting his first league goal for Walsall, the England U19 international would burst into life with a run of five goals and three assists in six games between September and mid-October.

The youngster's influence would also prove to be key in decisive games against AFC Wimbledon and Notts County, with an accumulation of two goals and one assist against the two promotion chasers as the West Midlands outfit showed signs of pulling clear at the top, a scenario which has gone on to pan out.

And, after another two-game 'drought' by Lowe's standards, it's hardly a surprise as to why Stoke felt the need to take this course of action, with the striker finding the next six times and laying on a further assist in the last five games, as Mat Sadler's side have opened up a 12-point lead on nearest challengers, Crewe Alexandra.

Nathan Lowe's Walsall FC Stats - L2 Only Total Appearances 22 Goals 15 xG 11.92 Shots 59 Shots on Target 31 Assists 5 xA 2.40 Successful Dribbles 18 Touches in Opposition Box 106 All Stats as per Fotmob

It looked as if the man, who has become notorious with finding the net in many ways with 11 right-footed, three left-footed and one headed goal in the league, was set to stay in WS1 thanks to a cryptic signal on a recent Instagram post.

However, that hasn't proven to be the case, and understandably, the entire Walsall fanbase has been left frustrated by Sunday's events, as Lowe leads the divisional scoring charts, has the highest G+A, no penalty goals and averaged 0.74 goals per 90 across his 22 appearances, as well as being named as the fourth tier's Player of the Month for December, two months after receiving the EFL's Young Player of the Month award.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy admission involving Tom Cannon could cause even more Walsall frustration

Unsurprisingly, even prior to Lowe's recall, many speculated that a decision would hinge on Cannon's immediate future at the Bet365, with the likes of Sheffield United and Sunderland interested in striking a loan-to-buy agreement, although a break clause in the deal between Leicester and Stoke is reportedly set to expire on Wednesday.

Despite not racking up quite as many goals as Lowe could for Walsall, Cannon has also been an influential loan frontman under Steven Schumacher, Narcis Pelach and now Robins, with nine goals in 22 Championship appearances, proving his worth in the division once more after irregular minutes at the King Power last term.

Given the fresh developments and speculation, Cannon's own predicament was somewhat analysed by Van Nistelrooy in his press conference ahead of Leicester's clash with Crystal Palace on Wednesday, which hinted of a possibility that the former Everton man remains at his temporary side.

"He’s one on the list for us. We keep a close eye on him. Tom’s situation is closely assessed. There are decisions to be made on that. It’s still a possibility (he stays at Stoke). But we’re looking at what is best for his situation and what is best for the club," the Dutchman said via the Leicester Mercury's live blog.

Whilst Sam Gallagher is set to remain on the treatment table for "a few weeks" after suffering a hamstring issue, Niall Ennis' future at the club remains somewhat in the dark after his late winner against Sunderland on Saturday, despite prior reports linking the forward with a departure to Barnsley, with the Tykes said to be interested in a move for the striker alongside Blackpool and Leyton Orient - as exclusively reported by FLW.

Therefore, the necessity to utilise Lowe's services imminently could be reduced, which is why even some of Stoke's support-base have questioned the decision, despite the red-hot form showcased by the forward in the fourth tier.

However, they won't be anywhere near as frustrated as Walsall, who will now have to source an adequate replacement in order to maintain the daylight established between themselves and the chasing pack as they continue to hunt down a first title success since 1960.