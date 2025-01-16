Walsall are close to re-signing former loanee Freddie Draper from League One outfit, Lincoln City.

That is according to an update from Ben Jacobs via X, who revealed such goings-on on Monday night, with the Saddlers looking to replace the goalscoring prowess of Nathan Lowe, who was recalled by Stoke City on Sunday evening after a remarkable loan stint at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Draper is no stranger to the setup in this part of the West Midlands either, having enjoyed a six-month loan period under Mat Sadler at the beginning of last season, as he continued his strong development away from the LNER Stadium.

Walsall are currently 12 points clear of second-place Crewe Alexandra at the top of the League Two standings, having broke a club record of eight successive league victories with a 5-1 thrashing of Tranmere Rovers in front of the Sky Sports cameras last weekend.

And, after suffering such a huge blow, despite their current predicament, the club have wasted no time when it comes to sourcing their next goalscoring hot-shot.

Freddie Draper close to making Walsall FC switch

As previously mentioned, it has been revealed by Ben Jacobs of GiveMeSport via X that the 20-year-old striker is set to make the switch to his former loan club, with Walsall and the Imps "close" to an agreement.

No potential fee or contract length has been stated in these revelations, but it would see the young forward become Sadler's second signing of the current window, with Walsall signing former Lincoln defender Elicha Ahui from Drogheda United on Wednesday afternoon, before loaning him immediately back to the League of Ireland side.

Draper was one of the 39-year-old's first signings in charge of the West Midlands side following his permanent appointment in May 2023, in what was his third loan spell away from Lincoln, having previously featured for Gainsborough Trinity and the aforementioned Drogheda on a temporary basis.

Freddie Draper's Career So Far Apps Goals Lincoln City 57 6 Drogheda United (Loan) 22 8 Walsall FC (Loan) 24 10 All Stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 16/01/25)

The former Derby County youth prospect would accumulate 10 goals and three assists during his loan spell at the Bescot, most notably scoring a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw against Newport County at Rodney Parade.

Since then, Draper has been a regular fixture in Michael Skubala's plans in Lincolnshire, but has failed to replicate such goalscoring form, only netting twice in League One since his recall 12 months ago.

Walsall FC will hope Freddie Draper can replicate his prior form

If this deal is to go through, then Walsall will be hoping to reap serious rewards when poaching the highly-rated talent.

Having played, arguably, the best football of his young career so far in these surroundings, Draper and the club will be hoping he can hit the ground running alongside the likes of Jamille Matt at the top end of the pitch, as Walsall look to close in on a first league title success in 65 years.

The striker will also be familiar with the vast majority of the squad at Sadler's disposal, meaning that there will be far less of an adaptation period, which is another benefit to this move.

If Draper is able to reach a similar tally of goals as his previous loan spell, then there is a real chance that the Saddlers, who are back in action on Saturday against MK Dons, will be feeling no ill-effects after losing the services of Lowe last weekend, whilst Lincoln are also making a profit on the 20-year-old.