Walsall boss identifies growing source of frustration within his side

Matt Taylor admits Walsall’s lack of consistency has become cause for frustration after again stressing the ‘huge potential’ of his team. via the Express and Star.

The Saddlers had to settle for a 1-1 draw at the Banks’s Stadium with Crawley on Tuesday night, where they took the lead but paid the price for a defensive lapse. They currently lie mid-table in League Two, six points outside the playoff places.

He said: “There is huge potential in this team. It is frustrating for supporters when they watch us play and it is frustrating for myself, when I watch the players work on a daily basis.

“Expectation is a fantastic thing in football. It is there because I have firm belief in this group.”

This Saturday the Saddlers host League Two strugglers Colchester, aiming to restore some momentum into their season, following a run of just one win in eight matches in all competitions.

The lack of cutting edge and a tendency to concede sloppy goals have been detrimental to their success during the opening months of Taylor’s reign.

After six home matches without a victory, Tuesday’s final whistle was met with a smattering of boos by the crowd. Taylor believes that this is not necessarily a concern, but the players have to learn to deal with the expectations when playing at the Banks’s Stadium.

The Verdict

Taylor was appointed head coach of Walsall in the summer – his first coaching role. He has relatively little experience and will need time to develop the players and implement his style of play.

Mid table mediocrity may be seen as the realistic aim for Walsall this season with an eye on promotion the next. The Saddlers were relegated to League Two in 2018 -2019 enduring a third season at this level and have yet failed to make a promotion challenge to the frustration of their fans.

If the poor home form continues, Taylor will come under increasing pressure and his tenure may come to a premature end.