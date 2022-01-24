Walsall boss gives update on signings

Walsall boss Matt Taylor has said he is hopeful he will be able to add signings to his side before tomorrow night’s game against Bradford City.

The Saddlers were already in need of fresh faces with no wins in January. However during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Exeter, their problems became worse when Stephen Ward had come to off injured before half time and fellow defender Rollin Menayese was sent off after a second yellow. This means both players will now be unavailable for tomorrow night’s game.

When asked about the possibility of getting any additions before the game against Bradford, Taylor told the Express and Star: “I hope so. I’m an optimist, and I hope so.

“We’re working very, very, very hard.

“There’s been lots of phone calls and lots of conversations with lots of people. We’re working extremely hard.”

Walsall now sit 17th in the league and without a goal in their previous two games. After Saturday’s game, their squad looks very depleted but Taylor is hopeful it won’t be this way for long.

The Sadlers boss said: “We’re well aware in terms of the positions we need to strengthen.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can to try and have some new additions in the group for Tuesday.”

The Verdict:

Losing two defenders is definitely not what Walsall needed on Saturday especially as they have conceded 10 goals in January and need to look to reduce this if they want to start winning games.

However, The Saddlers could also do with scoring more goals more consistently too. Despite putting three past Newport on the 1st January, they have only scored one goal since. Clearly they are capable of scoring but they need to make sure they are delivering every week.

Matt Taylor is well aware of the situation though and sounds hopeful about having new signings even by tomorrow night’s game. This news will be exactly what the fans wanted to hear and the business they do now will determine where they find themselves at the end of the season.