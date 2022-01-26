Walsall boss explains frustration after Bradford City game

Walsall boss Matt Taylor admits he is frustrated following his side’s 2-1 defeat against Bradford City last night.

Despite the visitors scoring first, Walsall equalised in the 57th minute and the game remained a draw for most of the second half. However, Bradford were awarded a penalty in the 88th minute after a handball in the box which Andy Cook put away to give the visitors all three points.

Speaking about the defeat, Matt Taylor told the club’s official media: “It’s an unacceptable result based on the performance levels of our players.

“At the moment we are sabotaging ourselves. They have had one shot in the second half and we have given it to them because we have tried to catch the ball in our box.

“It’s a silly foul to give away in the build up to it. It’s a really difficult one because we have missed two fantastic chances and it should be 3-0 or 3-1 at half time to us.”

The Saddlers did dominate the game with more possession and shots but George Miller’s first goal since October was not enough to take away any points in the end. Matt Taylor spoke about his side’s dominant performance and said: “We went out in the second half and I thought we took the game to them and we get one and then we keep pushing but it’s unacceptable because the performance level was probably as good as it has been for a while.

“To not win that game, as I say, it’s not good enough for the group of players and Bradford haven’t had to do enough to win that game. They have had one chance in the first half other than the goal and one chance in the second half which we have given them.

“The players put in a performance that I was really pleased with with the ball but we have come away with nothing and that is why tonight is unacceptable.”

The Verdict:

It’s understandable why Matt Taylor is so frustrated to come away with nothing from last night’s game. They were the dominant team and a handball in the 88th minute is a silly error that was not necessary but has cost them the game.

Walsall have had a poor month with one draw and four defeats so far. A good result against Bradford may have given them some confidence going into their game against Bristol Rovers at the weekend in the hope of picking up a win in January.

There’s no rest for The Saddlers in February as they have six fixtures scheduled so Taylor’s side will need to make sure they don’t drop anymore points unnecessarily and try and pick up some better results next month.