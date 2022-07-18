Walsall boss enjoying pre-season progress as striker finds his groove

Michael Flynn has expressed his satisfaction with Walsall’s progress so far in pre-season, whilst heaping praise on newly-signed veteran striker Andy Williams.

Flynn has managed steady progress from his Walsall side since taking the hotseat in mid-February, showing strong form immediately following his appointment to stabilise the Saddlers. With survival having been the main aim, a 16th place finish will have sufficed, despite a predictable drop-off following safety being confirmed.

Ambitions will be much higher this season, however, with Flynn well known as one of the division’s best coaches and Walsall having already confirmed 13 new arrivals. Impressed with how well a number of these have bedded in already, the ex-Newport manager was particularly pleased with the rotation in midfield between Isacc Hutchinson, Brandon Comely and Liam Kinsella, three midfielders likely to be central to Flynn’s playing style in the coming season.

Focusing heavily on chance creation and possession, Flynn was delighted with what he saw against Telford and the on-the-ball progress that has been made in the last two friendlies.

Flynn was also full of admiration for 35-year old striker Andy Williams, labeling him ‘one of the fittest in the group’ despite his age. Two goals in the last two friendlies would suggest Williams is beginning to find his feet at the Bescott. This is excellent news for the Saddlers who will be looking to benefit from the experience of a career that has seen Williams average just shy of a goal every three games.

Whilst Stoke loanee Douglas James-Taylor and Dan Wilkinson – as well as a potential additional signing – will look to ease the goalscoring burden on the veteran, Williams being one of a number of new faces to have adjusted well in pre-season can only be seen as a positive for Flynn and his side.

The Verdict

Flynn will be expecting a lot from his new-look Walsall next year, in a division he knows well. With ambitions of reinstating Walsall as a ‘top-end League One club’, the midlands side will at least have one eye on a top six spot.

A successful pre-season and good start will be vital to this, and everything seems to be going to plan for the Welshman so far. One or two more quality additions will see Walsall in a very healthy position squad wise, with a good balance of young talent and experienced heads likely capable of a vast improvement on last year’s 16th place finish.