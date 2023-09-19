Walsall are aiming for an improved season in League Two after three successive bottom-half finishes.

Since their relegation from League One in 2019, the Saddlers have struggled to genuinely challenge for a return to the third tier.

Although, that could be put down to inconsistencies both on and off the pitch.

Indeed, former defender Mat Sadler became the club's fifth different manager in just over two years when he replaced Michael Flynn in May.

Can he steady the ship and enjoy a prolonged period in the dugout? Not since Ray Graydon has a manager lasted at Walsall for longer than two years.

With that in mind, who IS the most successful manager in the club's history?

We will do our best to tell you as we rank the top 10 win percentages of Walsall – according to Soccerbase and Wikipedia – as of the end of last season.

Note: All managers on the list must have taken charge of at least 20 matches.

10 Bill Moore – 38.4%

Previously assistant to Eric Houghton at Aston Villa, Moore launched his managerial career at Walsall when he replaced John Love in December 1957.

The Saddlers, then plying their trade in the Fourth Division, narrowly avoided re-election in his first full season in charge, before finishing a much-improved sixth the following year.

But the best was yet to come for Moore, who then guided Walsall to successive promotions to the Second Division.

The club were relegated back to the third tier on the final day of the 1962-63 season and, after 200 wins from 521 matches in charge, Moore left the following December to take up a scouting position at Fulham.

9 Ray Graydon – 39.7%

Nine years after turning down the opportunity to manage Walsall, Graydon finally accepted the role when he replaced Jan Sorensen in May 1998.

The former Southampton and Watford coach hit the ground running at Fellows Park, guiding the club to promotion in his first season as Division Two runners-up.

Although the Saddlers were relegated the following year, Graydon oversaw an immediate return to the second tier following a 3-2 victory over Reading in the play-off final in Cardiff.

But after a difficult start to the 2001-02 campaign – and 79 wins from 199 games at the helm – he was relieved of his duties that January.

8 Dave Mackay – 41.7%

After winning the First Division title with Derby County two years earlier, Mackay replaced compatriot Doug Fraser at Walsall in March 1977.

The Scotsman went close to achieving promotion from the Third Division in his first full season, finishing just three points behind the top three.

After 30 wins from 72 games, Mackay departed the Saddlers in August 1978 and went on to spend the next nine years coaching in Kuwait.

7 Tommy Coakley – 41.9%

Coakley was widely regarded as a surprise appointment when he replaced Alan Buckley as Walsall boss under new owner Terry Ramsden in August 1986.

Nevertheless, the former Maldon Town and Bishop's Stortford boss led the Saddlers to an eighth-place finish in his first season. He then oversaw promotion to Division Two the following year after a 4-0 victory over Bristol City in the play-off final.

But despite 62 wins from a possible 148, Coakley was dismissed in December 1988 following a 10-game losing streak.

6 Jan Sorensen – 41.9%

Sorensen returned to management after five years away when he succeeded Chris Nicholl at Walsall in June 1997.

The former Denmark international oversaw a 19th-place finish in Division Two during his sole season in charge.

He still notched up 26 wins in 62 matches before departing the following May.

5 Alan Buckley – 42.1%

Buckley initially scored over 100 goals for Walsall between 1973 and 1978, before departing for Birmingham City.

The forward then returned to the Saddlers as player-manager the following year and was an instant hit, achieving promotion from the Fourth Division during his first season.

Buckley briefly shared managerial duties with Neil Martin before taking sole charge again in May 1982.

He then spent a further four years in the Fellows Park dugout, notably guiding the club to the 1983-84 EFL Cup semi-finals, where they gave Liverpool a run for their money before eventually succumbing.

Overall, Buckley oversaw 337 matches in charge, winning 142, before he was controversially dismissed by Ramsden in August 1986.

4 Richard Money – 42.7%

Walsall were still reeling after suffering two relegations in three seasons when Money took charge in May 2006.

But the former Scunthorpe and Fulham defender hit the ground running at the Bescot Stadium, earning an immediate return to the third tier as League Two champions.

Money won 44 of his 103 games at the helm before resigning from his post in April 2008 when the Saddlers missed out on the League One play-offs.

3 Ray Shaw – 44.1%

Taking the bronze medal in our countdown, Shaw spent just under four seasons in the Walsall dugout after taking charge in July 1964.

Succeeding Alf Wood, he would stabilise the Saddlers in mid-table of the Third Division, as well as guiding them to the FA Cup fourth round on two occasions.

Shaw won 79 of his 179 matches at the helm before stepping aside in March 1968, with Dick Graham taking over the reins.

2 Chris Nicholl – 45.9%

Ex-Southampton boss Nicholl had been out of management for three years when he replaced Kenny Hibbitt at Walsall in August 1994.

Nevertheless, the former Northern Ireland international soon settled back into his rhythm, guiding the Saddlers to Third Division promotion at the first attempt.

He then oversaw successive top-half finishes in Division Two before leaving in May 1997, having won 72 of a possible 157 matches.

1 Bill Slade – 47.0%

Officially Walsall's most successful manager in our rankings, Slade took charge of his hometown club in February 1932.

The former Coventry City caretaker boss took over a side then plying their trade in the Third Division North.

Nevertheless, in his first season, Walsall stunned First Division giants Arsenal – managed by the great Herbert Chapman – 2-0 in the FA Cup third round.

It was later described as "one of the most significant days in our history" on the club's website, and Slade would lead them to successive top-five finishes in the league.

He departed following a poor start to the 1934-35 season, having won 55 of his 117 matches in charge.