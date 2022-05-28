Walsall and Notts County set to battle for Doncaster forward

Notts County and Walsall look set to go head-to-head this summer to try and prise Joe Dodoo away from Doncaster Rovers, as reported by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The forward managed a total of four goals and one assist in the third tier this term but couldn’t help his side from being dumped down into League Two. With the side now trying to regroup and get promoted straight back to League One, they could be looking to offload some of their squad.

The 26-year-old is one name that is gathering interest – but is also a player that Rovers might not to get rid of. Considering that he played in 33 matches for the side over the course of the season, he remains an important first-team player.

However, Notts County are ready to stump up the cash to try and lure him out of the EFL entirely and to their squad in a bid to help them get promotion. Walsall too are in need of a striker and have an interest in Dodoo according to Nixon, with the side only just staying afloat in the fourth tier this term. Their top goalscorer was George Miller with 12 but he was only at the club on loan and they could use another striking reinforcement.

Dodoo certainly has plenty of Football League experience to draw upon and has proven he can score goals in the third tier. He’s played for Wigan and Blackpool to name just two and has now had a stint with Doncaster too.

If he gets utilised frequently by either side again, then it could be a good move for either of them if Rovers are willing to let him leave.

The Verdict

Dodoo might not be the most eye-catching or appealing signing for many but he could be just what Walsall or Notts County need.

The latter of the two aren’t in the Football League right now and based on the fact that the striker has bagged goals as high up as League One with Doncaster, the signs are that regular football in non-league could lead to a decent return. Notts County want promotion and Dodoo could certainly help with that.

As for Walsall, they struggled to stay afloat in League Two and given regular first-team action in the fourth tier with the club, again the striker could flourish a division lower. He might only have managed four goals for Doncaster this season but drop him a division lower and that tally could at least double.

He can certainly be a decent option in attack, even if he isn’t a line-leader and is more of a squad member. Either way, if a deal can be done, then it shouldn’t be too bad business for whichever club can land him.