Derby County player reaches transfer agreement to join EFL side

Walsall’s revolution under Michael Flynn continues with Isaac Hutchinson joining the club from Derby County.

The Saddlers are looking to be ambitious this summer, with the appointment of Flynn coming towards the end of last season.

Indeed, he is a manager that has already set his stall out in terms of what he wants to achieve with the club and he has been backed a fair bit already this summer, with a handful of players arriving.

Hutchinson is the latest, then, with him joining from Derby County in what could be a really promising move for the Saddlers:

✍️ Walsall Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of attacking midfielder Isaac Hutchinson from @dcfcofficial 👉 https://t.co/rUBitXL8q6 pic.twitter.com/ez0wlzgUtQ — Walsall FC Official (@WFCOfficial) June 22, 2022

The Verdict

Flynn is a good manager and he’ll be eager to be challenging for promotion this year with the Midlands club.

Indeed, that is why Walsall appointed him and he’s starting to put his stamp on the squad.

Hutchinson is a good young player with lots of room to grow and improve and under Flynn that is exactly what should happen.

He’s joined on a one-year deal with an option to extend and so he now has a season to show what he is about to try and earn a longer stay at the club.

That should keep him hungry and get the best out of him, so it looks a good deal on paper.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Derby County players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Richard Keogh? Blackpool Luton Town Peterborough United Sunderland