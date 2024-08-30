Walsall have agreed a loan deal with Birmingham City for midfielder George Hall.

Able to play as a central midfielder or as a winger, Hall struggled for minutes last season at Birmingham, after suffering from injury issues throughout the campaign. New additions at St. Andrew's has left him without a place in the starting XI, with a loan now the best way for him to get time on the pitch.

Walsall to sign George Hall

According to Pete O'Rourke and Alan Nixon via Patreon a deal is advancing now, with the latter stating that the League Two side have beaten Blackburn Rovers to the 20-year-old, after they instead decided to sign Todd Cantwell from Rangers.

Hall has made 41 appearances for Blues in his career so far, after breaking into the first-team as a 17-year-old, making his debut against QPR in the league.

Walsall are gaining a capable, versatile midfielder

After coming through the academy at Birmingham, Hall has been entrusted with playing in multiple positions for the club, with a preference to taking up the role of the number 10.

He played just 133 minutes in the Championship last season, after suffering a hamstring injury in August 2023 against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup, and has failed to make the squad in League One so far in the new campaign.

Nevertheless, he has successfully recovered from his spell on the sidelines, and has the opportunity to play consistently for the first time in two years.

Hall likes to take the game to defenders, and will dribble at pace at them when given the chance, and despite not being given the chance to in recent times, he has shown during his time with Birmingham's U21s and U18s that he will get involved with goals, whether that is scoring them or by setting up his teammates.

Birmingham should see Hall as one for the future

Despite this loan, it does seem as though Blues are still fond of the midfielder, after he signed a three-year contract extension with the club last summer.

John Eustace had previously planned to raid his former club for Hall, with Blackburn looking at securing a permanent deal, but this never came to fruition.

George Hall Birmingham City stats under John Eustace (FBRef) Appearances 32 Starts 13 Minutes played 1,326 Goals 2 Assists 1

With Hall only leaving for Walsall temporarily, it does seem likely that he will still have a part to play on his return at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, a host of good performances at the Bescot Stadium could potentially lead to a permanent signing of their own if he is not seen as wanted by Birmingham.