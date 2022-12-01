Walsall ace makes positive prediction about form

Walsall’s Andy Williams believes that his goal over the weekend in the FA Cup is a positive sign going forward.

The veteran striker came on as a substitute in the 72nd minute and scored the equalizer in the 88th minute of Walsall’s 2-1 win over Carlisle United in the second round of the FA Cup. The goal was the second for Williams in all competitions this season for the Saddlers.

Walsall FC’s 2022-23 season has gotten off to a decent start in League Two play, currently occupying the 11th position in the table with 27 points in 19 matches. Their +6 goal-differential is the best of the clubs in League Two who are not currently occupying a playoff position, despite the fact that scoring goals against Michael Flynn’s side has not been an easy task.

Despite only two goals thus far with Walsall since joining from Cheltenham in the summer, Williams told the BBC that he is confident that his goal-scoring ways will return.

“I’ve not doubt more goals will follow with my hard work that I put in and the quality I feel I have in front of goal,” said Williams.

“I’ve always been taught to work hard. Even from my days in the youth team, the manager told me from day one – the harder you work the luckier you get… Even on days off I took myself off for extra shooting every day after training, and I’ll never change that.”

The Verdict

Whether you are a supporter, teammate or part of Walsall’s front office, Williams said all of the things that you want to hear from your struggling forward after he finally scores. Last season, in League One with Cheltenham, Williams managed four goals in 23 matches in all competitions. If he wants to equal that total, he will have to score twice in the next three matches for the Saddlers.

Given the drop in level season-to-season, it’s fair to expect more from Williams as an attacker. Scoring twice in 20 appearances is not sustainable and won’t help him find more time in Michael Flynn’s lineup. If Williams wants to salvage a chance at consistent playing time, the goals will need to come soon.