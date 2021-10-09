Walsall ace eyeing positive showing v Salford

Walsall goalkeeper Jack Rose is relishing the chance to make his first league start of the season at home to Salford City on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is currently second-choice behind Brighton loanee Carl Rushworth, who has reportedly attracted interest from Spanish giants Barcelona.

Rushworth’s impressive performances have seen him called up to the England Under-21 squad for the first time, presenting Rose with the opportunity to capitalise.

Rose played in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy match at Northampton Town and saved Kion Etete’s penalty in the shootout, which Walsall won 4-2 after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

The Saddlers are without a win in three in League Two and find themselves just two points above the relegation zone in 21st place.

Rose is looking forward to Saturday’s game and hopes his side can get back to winning ways.

As per the Express & Star, he said: “Nobody’s a footballer to sit about on the bench and train. Everyone wants to play as many games as possible.

“Ultimately, it comes down to the gaffer and his decision. You have to respect his decision and support the XI that go out there.

“And you just have to be ready when you’re called upon.

“As a goalkeeper, there’s only one position, so it’s one of them.

“I’ve trained well with Carl and supported him, as I’d expect the same from him.

“It was good to play against Northampton as I knew it would be a tough game.

“They’re in our league, too, so it gives you a bit of a flavour of what’s coming.

“I’ve had a game on Tuesday, and touch wood, there’s another one in the league for me.

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m looking forward to it.

“All I can do is give my best and prepare right, and hopefully we get a positive result.”

Salford are still one of the favourites for promotion despite their slow start. They are currently 15th in the table with only three wins from their opening 10 games.

Rose expressed his desire to get one over on the Ammies.

He said: “It’s no secret that Salford have one of the best budgets in the league.

“That’s always a carrot, if you like, to show that team that we are good players – and we are more than capable of doing that.

“Everyone is focused on the game and, hopefully, getting a positive result.”

The verdict

Rose is showing a good attitude by not being satisfied at being back-up to Rushworth.

If he puts in an impressive performance against Salford, it could give Walsall manager Matthew Taylor something to think about going forward.

However, with Rushworth in such good form, it is unlikely that he will lose his place for now.