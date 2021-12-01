Wallace to move? Scully to arrive? Decision to be made on Romeo: The latest Millwall transfer talking points

It is now less than a month until the January transfer window, and for Millwall, that could soon mean making decisions on several players.

Gary Rowett’s side currently sit tenth in the Championship table, six points adrift of the play-off places, meaning the mid-season market could be key to them acheiving their ambitions for the campaign.

As a result, there does seem to be plenty discuss when it comes to the issue of what Millwall are able to do once the window reopens.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big talking surrounding the Lions ahead of the January window, right here.

Can you get 30/30 on this quiz of some of Millwall's best ever goalkeepers?

1 of 30 1) Did David Forde play in over 350 games for Millwall? Yes No

Sell or keep Jed Wallace?

Jed Wallace’s situation is one that Millwall will no doubt have to think long and hard about in the lead up to the January transfer window.

The winger remains a key figure for the club, with more goals and assists than any other Millwall player this season. But with his contract expiring at the end of this season, Football League World understands it is looking unlikely the 27-year-old will sign a new deal, amid growing interest from elsewhere.

As a result, Millwall may have to decide whether to sell him January to receive a fee but lose his influence on the pitch, or keep him until the end of the season and risk losing him on a free, but keep his services in the hope he can fire them to the top six in the second half of the campaign.

Could Scully fill Wallace’s boots?

If Wallace is to leave Millwall in January, then the Lions would clearly have to bring in a replacement, and it seems they are already looking at potential options to do that with.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Millwall are one of a number of Championship clubs who are interested in Lincoln City attacker Anthony Scully, who has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 15 League One games for the Imps this season.

That record is encouraging when it comes the prospect of replacing Wallace, but there would still be questions about whether the 22-year-old would be able to make the step up to the second-tier, and given that interest from elsewhere, whether Millwall could win the race for his services.

Will a bid come in for Mahlon Romeo?

One player who has already moved on from Millwall on a temporary basis is Mahlon Romeo, and it seems a decision may soon have to be made on the right-back’s long term future, either at The Den or elsewhere.

Having joined Portsmouth on a season-long loan in the summer, Romeo has gone onto establish himself as a key figure at Fratton Park, prompting Pompey manager Danny Cowley to admit that he would love to make the move permanent, but that such a deal would be hard to do.

Millwall boss Rowett has previously suggested that Romeo’s future is up to the player himself, but if Pompey do try their luck with an offer, there may still be a decision for the Lions to make, especially if they feel they could get a better deal from another club further down the line.