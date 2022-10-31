Wallace starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Blackpool on Tuesday night

Carlos Corberan will be looking to get a win this week for West Bromwich Albion as they take on Blackpool.

The Baggies are right at the wrong end of the table and though many are backing them to get out of the dropzone well before the end of the season, it’s starting to get difficult to see them making the play-offs this year.

Of course, it is still possible with the talent they have in their squad but things are still not clicking, and Corberan will be eager to change that as soon as possible.

They face a Blackpool side in midweek that is in fairly decent form, meanwhile, with them winning against Coventry last time out in the league and sitting in mid-table in the Championship.

It’ll be a tough game for the Baggies, then, as they look to bounce back from their loss against Sheffield United last time out.

Here’s the XI we can see Albion fielding for this one…

As we say regularly, Albion have the quality in their squad to win any game at this level but so far it has proven difficult to achieve.

Once they get that win, though, perhaps they’ll go on a run and Albion fans will certainly hope that that is going to be the case.