Wallace starts: The Millwall starting 11 as they take on Preston North End

With just five matches of the season remaining, Millwall are still in with a chance of reaching the Championship’s play-off places, sitting just four points behind Sheffield United in sixth position.

They face a tough test on Good Friday though this afternoon as they have made the long trip up north to face Preston North End, who can still mathematically make the play-offs but are probably aiming to build confidence for next season if anything.

Gary Rowett however will see this as a chance to try and close the gap to the Blades, and following on from a 4-1 rout over Barnsley last weekend, he’s made no changes to that line-up.

The only change to the entire squad is that young Tyler Burey drops out of the 18, and in his place comes experienced defender Shaun Hutchinson, who has missed eight games in a row thanks to an injury.

Burey is not thought to be injured though, with Rowett fancying more experience and defensive solidity on the bench in case it is needed.