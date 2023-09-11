Carlos Corberán is set for team selection headaches despite a lack of summer incomings.

West Bromwich Albion were only able to bring in three new signings this window due to financial constraints and ownership concerns with several high-earners still on the wage bill.

Dara O'Shea remains the only first-team regular from last season to depart, joining Premier League Burnley for a significant fee, while experienced professionals Jake Livermore and David Button both sought new challenges elsewhere. Forward Karlan Grant, meanwhile, has made the temporary switch to South Wales with Cardiff City.

Coming the other way has been Josh Maja and Jeremy Sarmiento - the two attacking players from Bordeaux and Brighton respectively still looking to break into the starting XI picture as they build up their match fitness for the long road ahead.

The only deadline arrival came in the way of Pipa, the former Huddersfield Town and current Ludogorets full-back reuniting with his old boss for a third time, adding competition for Darnell Furlong at the right wing-back slot following Ethan Ingram's loan to Salford City.

Several games into the season with new tactics and system, Corberán will be looking to use the international break to fine-tune his approach and fix his chronic defensive issues.

As such, FLW take a look at what could be West Brom's strongest eleven following recent signings and their topsy-turvy start to the campaign.

GK: Alex Palmer

Taking the gloves of David Button last term, Palmer has been the man in between the sticks so far this season, despite stiff competition from Josh Griffiths.

Despite concerns with his ability to deal with attempts at his near post, a commanding display against Leeds United at Elland Road outlined exactly why he is the go-to man for Corberán.

RWB: Darnell Furlong

With concerns over Pipa's recent lack of game time in Bulgaria with Ludogorets, it is likely Furlong will retain his spot in the starting eleven as the Spanish full-back gets acquainted to the new system and builds up his match fitness.

The 27-year-old has been a mainstay in the West Brom backline with supporters growing accustomed to his long-throw routines, however, it will be intriguing to see how he reacts to having serious competition for his position for the first time at the Hawthorns.

RCB: Semi Ajayi

While West Brom's defensive problems have not been fixed overnight since shifting to a back three on occasion, Ajayi has looked more comfortable on the right-hand side of the defence.

The Nigerian international is already off the mark for the season, opening the scoring in a 3-2 win against Swansea City, while at the back his aerial presence and pace to recover from dangerous situations are useful assets.

CB: Cédric Kipré

While still adapting to his new role, Kipré has slowly but surely looked impressive at times, his range of passing from deep a crucial component in Albion's emphasis on playing out from the back and building attacks from deep.

He returns following a full season of regular football at Cardiff and will be eager to aid Albion's defensive fragility sooner rather than later.

LCB: Kyle Bartley

While Erik Pieters is the only left-footed centre-back in the senior setup, the 35-year-old is unlikely to play all 46 games this season.

The returning Bartley showed promise following Corberán's appointment until injury hampered his game time. His aerial and physical presence are key for West Brom with set-pieces a likely avenue for goals over the coming months.

LWB: Matt Phillips

The longest-serving player in the Albion side, Phillips has returned in fine form this season, typically deployed as a wing-back in Corberán's recent plans.

A consolation goal in the opening weekend 2-1 loss to Blackburn, the 32-year-old has contributed at both ends of the pitch with his much-needed experience and disciplined approach coming to fruition.

CM: Jayson Molumby

Molumby is the source of chaotic energy at the heart of the West Brom midfield, the livewire constantly hounding opposition and going into challenges to win the ball back for his team.

After a squad role in his first year at the club, the Irish international sprung to life last season in his 41 Championship outings, winning the Supporters' Player of the Season award for his passionate displays.

CM: Okay Yokuşlu

Completing the central-midfield partnership is Yokuşlu - the more calming presence to compliment Molumby with the Rolls-Royce midfielder one of the top performers in the division.

The Turkish international returned to the Hawthorns last season after a brief stint in 2021 to supporters' delight, picking up the Players' Player of the Season award for his ability to mop up danger and be the point of call for his teammates in the centre of the park.

RW: Jeremy Sarmiento

Despite being recently appointed captain, Jed Wallace has not been able to produce the same level of performances he showed when he initially joined the club last summer with one of Corberán's new signings ready to take his place.

Sarmiento has looked an exciting prospect in his limited cameos since joining this summer, his quick feet and dazzling dribbling already capturing the imaginations of Albion supporters.

The Brighton loanee got off the mark in a 4-2 win over Middlebrough too, a curling effort past Seny Dieng to secure all three points at the Hawthorns.

ST: Brandon Thomas-Asante

With Daryl Dike still sidelined for the foreseeable future and Josh Maja yet to make an impact in his limited cameo, Thomas-Asante is the only logical option to lead the line for the Baggies.

The former Salford City man has started the season brightly too, scoring three goals and one assist in five games with his pace and relentless pressing proving to be a serious threat to Championship defenders.

LW: John Swift

Occupying a more free role in the West Brom attack, Swift has produced impressive numbers so far this season, carrying a serious threat in front of goal.

The former Reading man has scored three times in five outings with a mixed range of finishes from long-range efforts to composed penalties.