Wallace misses out: Mark Warburton should field this QPR XI v Stoke tomorrow

Queens Park Rangers face Stoke City tomorrow evening in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to bounce back from the defeat at home to Reading on Saturday afternoon.

The Hoops have had it tough of late with several good performances not yielding the all-important points needed to climb the table.

Indeed, the Reading game was a prime example of that as a weakened Royals side snatched all three points thanks to a bit of quality from Michael Olise.

Here, then, we’re taking a look at the XI Mark Warburton might opt to field tomorrow night as he goes in search of the three points…

Warburton revealed that Lee Wallace is set to be out for two weeks with a soleus muscle injury in his pre-match press conference this morning, so Niko Hamalainen is pretty much guaranteed a start in the side.

Elsewhere, the QPR boss revealed there were a few knocks and niggles but that he was hopeful Bright Osayi-Samuel would be fit enough after limping off against Reading, whilst the same can be said for full-back Osman Kakay who also had to come off with a knock.

Warburton may well look to stick with a similar side to one against Reading, then, as they look to bounce back with a win against Stoke.