Wallace in: As things stand, is this West Brom’s best XI as 22/23 season approaches?

West Brom supporters have a lot to look forward to over the next season.

The club will likely be in contention for a promotion place and Steve Bruce has been afforded the opportunity to improve his first team squad.

Exciting big names have arrived for reasonable cost and everything is looking rosy at the Hawthorns ahead of pre-season.

The 61-year old will have plenty of selection headaches in the season ahead as he ponders his best starting lineup.

Here we look at what the starting XI looks like as things stand ahead of the 2022-23 season…

With the loss of Sam Johnstone, David Button will be trusted to take his place between the sticks, with no other replacement looking likely at this time either.

Despite some success with a back five under Bruce, the team now suits a more conventional back four system that the former defender has used for most of his career.

Conor Townsend has taken the left-back role in the past and looks best suited to continue there again, with Dara O’Shea and Matt Clarke set to partner in the middle. Darnell Furlong will resume his natural role at right back.

In midfield, the pair of Jayson Molumby and Jake Livermore looks quite exciting. There is room for rotation here, with Alex Mowatt also available.

Swift and Wallace should go straight into the starting lineup, especially given their performances for Reading and Millwall last season.

Daryl Dike will hopefully return to full fitness during pre-season and take over the role as the lone striker behind the 26-year old.

Karlan Grant will occupy the left flank, likely competing with Callum Robinson for that position, unless reinforcements are signed.