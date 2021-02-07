Wallace? Bradshaw? – Can you name which Millwall player scored each these 15 goals this season?

After they flirted with the play-offs last season, it’s been a disappointing first-half of the 2020/21 campaign for Millwall.

They made a strong start but results quickly tailed off and Gary Rowett’s men have been inconsistent in the Championship for the most part.

The Lions have been among the lowest scorers in the division this term but their goals are the focus of our latest quiz.

Can you name which Millwall player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 1. Who scored Millwall's first goal of the season (in their 3-1 EFL Cup win against Crawley)? Matt Smith Connor Mahoney Mason Bennett Scott Malone