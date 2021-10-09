‘Walks into our midfield’, ‘Class above’ – These Sheffield Wednesday comment on Bolton Wanderers man following Hillsborough victory

He may not be a Sheffield Wednesday player anymore, but Owls fans still hold Kieran Lee in high regard at Hillsborough.

The Manchester United academy graduate joined Wednesday in 2012 from Oldham Athletic and whilst he never managed to help the club into the Premier League, Lee made lots of good memories in South Yorkshire.

Lee did struggle with injuries at times but he always gave 110 per cent to the cause and even in his final season as a Wednesday player he played 28 times for the club, however he was released in the summer of 2020.

After not playing for a number of months, Lee penned a contract with Bolton in January 2021 and finished last season with 20 appearances in League Two, and this afternoon was the first time he had faced his former employers when Wanderers travelled to Hillsborough.

33-year-old Lee played all 90 minutes in a 1-0 Trotters loss but Wednesday fans were quick to praise their former player on Twitter after the game, with some even thinking he could still do a job in the Owls side after a few years away from the club.

Would still take him back in a heartbeat #swfc https://t.co/z6tFRL87I6 — Jordan Bellamy (@Bellamyswfc) October 9, 2021

Still walks into our midfield btw 👍🏻 https://t.co/IfN9XzDsVt — JB (@_joeburke3) October 9, 2021

Still not replaced him https://t.co/eiUfW0taMI — Wilkey (@SwfcWilkey) October 9, 2021

Class above. Especially after pre match clapping before kick off 👏🏻👏🏻 what a person #swfc https://t.co/bGXkJCWb3U — OwlsMedia (@OwlsmediaCentre) October 9, 2021

Not got the legs he once had but his movement was first class and he always showed for the ball. Arguably their best player and probably should have scored — BigAl76 (@uptheowls76) October 9, 2021

His touch is golden. The best player in the pitch today. Always finds space. Always makes his pass. — J (@the_geeker) October 9, 2021

Twice the player Bannan is — Stephen Sigsworth (@s15gey) October 9, 2021

Never gave the ball away — Chris Mccrudden (@maccaowl) October 9, 2021