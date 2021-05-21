‘Walking backwards as a club’ – Many West Brom fans concerned by latest update in search for Sam Allardyce replacement

Chris Wilder is reportedly set for talks with West Bromwich Albion ahead of Sam Allardyce’s departure, which has drawn a concerned reaction from many Baggies fans.

It was announced earlier this week that Allardyce will step down at the end of the season, leaving Albion in search of a new boss ahead of their return to the Championship.

Wilder, Frank Lampard, and Michael Appleton are all understood to be candidates but it seems the former may now be the frontrunner.

According to The Telegraph, West Brom are set to hold talks with the 53-year-old coach about becoming their next permanent head coach.

The report claims that Wilder ticks all the boxes for the club chiefs as he has won promotion to the Premier League previously and is currently jobless.

Albion are believed to be targeting out-of-work managers as any compensation they’ll have to pay will eat into their summer transfer budget.

That could rule out Appleton, while Lampard is thought to be in the running to take charge at Crystal Palace.

Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than the London Stadium? Higher Lower

Despite having taken Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League in three years, it seems Wilder is not the most popular of candidates.

Many Albion supporters have taken to Twitter to express their concern at this latest update…

Oh lord please no. https://t.co/DF6PqagHkL — James Heyhoe (@james_heyhoe) May 20, 2021

appointing the only manager that finished below us in the league, albion that https://t.co/8mw3hiSTBY — skankton (@xbenstanton) May 20, 2021

I like wilder but idk just seems to be walking backwards as a club. We need a new fresh start. https://t.co/hGx56MUhjG — jack (@JackBurford11) May 20, 2021

No No No 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/IKUfl9EwTo — Barry Paul (@BarryPa07788408) May 20, 2021

Hope not. — Phil Spicer (@PhilSpicer27) May 20, 2021

Noooo — Callum (@CallumWBA_) May 20, 2021