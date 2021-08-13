Walker starts, Rose returns: The predicted Coventry City XI to face Barnsley

Coventry City will be looking to build upon a strong start to their Championship season when they face Barnsley at Oakwell.

Mark Robins’s side found themselves 1-0 down against Nottingham Forest in their opening game of the season. But the feel-good factor was well and truly in full flow as the Sky Blues battled back to win on their return home.

Coventry created plenty of chances in that opener and will be looking to do more of the same away to Barnsley. After a good performance, Robins is likely to call upon the same players with the exception of one or two changes:

Simon Moore has started as first-choice keeper and was kept relatively quiet on his debut, so there’s no reason to drop him from the starting XI.

Fankaty Dabo is expected to slot into his natural right wing-back position after filling in as a makeshift centre-back last week, while Maatsen will continue on the opposite flank. This will mean Michael Rose will replace Julien Da Costa following his return from injury and will join Hyam and match-winner McFadzean in the back three.

Central midfield is an area Coventry City lack depth in, so Hamer and Sheaf will be expected to carry on in the middle of the park while Liam Kelly remains sidelined.

Callum O’Hare will carry on as the number ten following an impressive display against Forest. His good work led to the first goal, while his persistence won the freekick that lead to the second goal.

The main debate on this XI is who partners Viktor Gyokeres. Martyn Waghorn made his debut last weekend and was steady whilst not being too threatening before being replaced by Tyler Walker in the 69th minute.

Tyler Walker also scored in midweek in the cup against Northampton and will add a different dimension to this forward line, giving Mark Robins a headache when it comes to picking his front two.