The Saints lost several star players this summer but are not short of quality as they target an instant Championship return.

Southampton have enjoyed a mixed run of form to kickstart life back in the second tier, bringing an end to a run of four defeats on the spin when they beat Leeds United 3-1 last weekend.

Previous wins against Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Queens Park Rangers have been somewhat overshadowed by back-to-back heavy defeats suffered at the hands of Sunderland and Leicester City, losing 5-0 and 4-1 respectively.

Russell Martin’s side, however, have demonstrated their array of attacking talent with the likes of Che Adams and Adam Armstrong enjoying their time in front of goal so far this campaign.

Summer business, meanwhile, has transformed the Southampton eleven with several star players including James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia commanding significant fees from Premier League sides.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

With that said, we predict the values of Southampton’s five best and valuable players as they look to shine in the Championship.

Will Smallbone - £10 million

Smallbone has been a consistent performer since returning to the Southampton midfield with his experience in the Championship proving vital as they adjust to life back in the second tier.

The Irish international has played seven times this season while scoring in the 3-1 win over Leeds United and already attracted Premier League interest this summer.

The Saints rejected a bid rumoured to be around £7 million, according to the Athletic, from Sheffield United with an eight-figure sum likely required to lead to a sale.

Adam Armstrong - £15 million

The 26-year-old forward has flourished upon his Championship return, recording braces against Norwich City and Leeds United with confidence flowing in front of goal.

The former Blackburn Rovers man scored 28 league goals in his last outing in the second tier and is on his way to reaching such a figure once again.

The versatile attacker’s contract does not run out until 2025 with Southampton able to command a significant fee for their top scorer with a top-flight club making a move in January not out of the realm of possibility.

Che Adams - £15 million

The Scottish international was subject to late transfer drama this summer with Adams close to a return to the West Midlands with Wolves pursuing an experienced figure to lead the line, a deal which would have included a season-long loan with a £15 million buy option.

The former Birmingham City man is a constant threat in the final third, whether it be scoring or assisting, with late winners against Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth proving his worth.

Adams, however, has entered the final year of his contract and would likely force Southampton’s hand and reduce the potential fee if they are unable to reach an agreement over the course of the campaign.

Kyle Walker-Peters - £18 million

Walker-Peters was another star player subject to Premier League interest this summer with according to the Express, was linked with a late move to Arsenal to come in for the injured Jurrien Timber.

The former Tottenham right-back has been a standout performer since moving to the club in 2020, playing more than 100 times in the Premier League before the Saints were condemned to the drop.

An experienced professional boasting international experience, Southampton would not let Walker-Peters go on the cheap and would require a significant fee from one of the biggest teams in the top flight.

Kamaldeen Sulemana - £30 million

It appeared Sulemana was close to leaving the club after just more than six months with numerous teams calling for his services over the course of the summer.

The Ghanaian international arrived for a club-record £22 million fee in January, scoring twice in the Premier League with the likes of Juventus and notably Everton monitoring his situation.

The Toffees looked to make a late dash for the forward with a move for Wilfried Gnonto proving fruitless. The Saints reportedly valued the 21-year-old at £30 million, looking to make a quick profit on their star talent, with Everton not going ahead with the move, however, a strong performance in the Championship may bring some other clubs into the mix.