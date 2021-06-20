Wales talisman Gareth Bale makes cheeky Stoke City reference ahead of Euro 2020 clash with Italy

Stoke City have been a surprise talking at Euro 2020 this weekend.

The Potters have a reputation for being one of the toughest sides in English football to go up against – after all, the ultimate test is always ‘but can they do it on a cold, wet night in Stoke?’

It’s that stereotype that has made it all the way to the build-up to Sunday afternoon’s clash between Italy and Wales in Rome.

Italy head coach, Roberto Mancini, is familiar with English football from his time as Manchester City manager and made the comparison between Robert Page’s side and Stoke City.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Wales Online, Mancini said: “Stoke had a very tough style of play, they were a very tough nut to crack.

“It will be a very difficult match from a physical perspective because they are a powerful side like Stoke, but they are also very technical… Wales have players like (Joe) Allen, (Gareth) Bale and (Daniel) James. They have got some quality and skillful players.”

While Mancini’s comments were clearly not meant to be disrespectful, Wales’ talisman Gareth Bale did see the funny side when doing his own press conference ahead of the game as he cheekily replied: “I never knew Stoke were that good!”

The verdict

There’s worse clubs to compared with than Stoke City!

The Potters do have a reputation for being a tough opponent, and while I can’t quite see the comparison, I’m sure Wales will be happy enough with it.

If Wales are to get a result against Italy then they’ll certainly need to show some of that typical Stoke City spirit, and if they can do that, then they might just pull off an upset.