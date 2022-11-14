Wales & Swansea City’s Joe Allen makes injury admission ahead of FIFA World Cup

Injury-stricken Swansea City midfielder Joe Allen is facing a race against time to be fit for Wales’ World Cup opener against the USA, but he has revealed he has every hope of being available.

The 32-year-old completed an emotional return to the Swans this summer after the expiration of his Stoke City contract, with it being 10 years since he first departed for Liverpool in 2012.

Allen has made eight appearances under Russell Martin in the Championship this season, but hobbled off against Hull City in September with a hamstring injury and hasn’t been seen since.

Despite that, he was still named by Robert Page in Wales’ 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup, with Wales’ first fixture coming up in one weeks time.

Allen has been capped 72 times for his national side and last appeared over the summer in a UEFA Nations League clash against Belgium, but was a regular prior to that as Cymru secured their place in the World Cup via the play-offs.

Martin has already stated that Allen’s hamstring problem was not treated well enough by the club, and because of that he has spent perhaps longer on the sidelines than anticipated.

Speaking ahead of his trip to Qatar, Allen said, per the BBC: “I’m hoping to be fit for the first game.

“There isn’t much time, but this is an important week for me.

“It’s improving, thankfully. I’m doing everything I can to get myself fit for the World Cup.

“I really want to prove my fitness. We’ll have to see how this week goes, but I feel confident and comfortable that it won’t be too much of a problem.”

The Verdict

Allen has perhaps been a big miss for Swansea at times when they have needed another experienced and calm head in the engine room.

Whilst not at the peak of his powers anymore, Allen is still a solid hand in the Championship and alongside Matt Grimes would make a talented double pivot.

It is because of how his injury has been treated at his club though that Allen faces a real race to get fit for the game against the USA next week, and there will be much disappointment if he doesn’t.

Match sharpness however is also going to be an issue if he does pass his fitness test pre-USA, so we cannot expect an Allen at his very best if he does make it to the pitch.